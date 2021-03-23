In this day and age of everything real-time and self-serve, a business that does not implement a strategy of automation in its client acquisition process is in danger of becoming obsolete.

Automated access pricing and quoting is one of the often forgotten and very complex pieces of this puzzle that will differentiate you from your competitors in a commoditized business such as global connectivity.

End-to-end automation of the connectivity journey is rapidly becoming a ‘must have’ rather than a ‘nice-to-have’.

However, it is called ‘automation’ and not ‘automagic’, as this evolution comes with a significant number of challenges and pitfalls, explains James Grant, the co-founder of LastMileXchange (LMX)

Here’s a sneak peek of the interview:

VanillaPlus: What do you see as the main challenges to making automated access quoting a reality globally?

James Grant: One of the most significant challenges is the complexity of creating a global solution and therefore the need for standardisation. Each carrier has its own pricing structure which works on a local or country basis, but when you extend this to international quotes, automated end-to-end pricing becomes a real puzzle. The number of parties involved in creating a global solution is significant, so connecting all the stakeholders in the chain in a standardised, real-time fashion is a mammoth task.