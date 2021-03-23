Stephane Richard of Orange

Orange is now making 5G available to companies in the port area of Le Havre. It is the French seaport to benefit from the new 5G based on the 3.5 GHz mobile technology.

With speeds up to 4 times faster than 4G, 5G will provide unprecedented quality of service to businesses in the industrial port area, but also allows new uses to be developed with increased security.

The opening of the 5G network aims to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the port area. Companies can now benefit from real-time data and will be able to use connected robotics, augmented reality maintenance or even make remote interventions possible.

This new network will also enable numerous digital projects (IoT, Artificial Intelligence, deep learning, edge computing) designed within the framework of the “smart port city” innovation territory (IT). At the heart of this project, Orange Business Services has been developing for two years the “Smart Data Services” platform with Haropa and the Le Havre Seine Metropole urban community, which makes it possible to offer data-based service offers in the urban and port ecosystems.

According to Stephane Richard, chairman and CEO of Orange, “5G is a major technological revolution and a unique opportunity for all companies in the industrial port area and the urban community of Havre Seine Metropole. It will help improve their competitiveness, efficiency and flexibility. It will also be a powerful lever for economic recovery and energy transition, two major challenges for our society.”

The demonstrations presented at the port of Le Havre

Orange also presented how 5G is revolutionising the way people work. Thanks to high-speed and secure 5G connectivity, professionals will be able to use their smartphones to access a virtual PC in the cloud. This will enable them to instantly download documents, collaborate in real time in high definition and use business applications.

Orange also demonstrated how 5G will be used by technicians. An operator is assisted in real time by using glasses equipped with cameras exploiting the performance of the 5G network.

5G accessible in mainland France with compatible offer and equipment, only in deployed areas (200 municipalities covered at the end of January). Theoretical maximum reception connection speed up to 2.1 Gbit / s in areas covered in 3.5 GHz with aggregation of the four 4G frequency bands and up to 615 Mbit / s for areas covered in 2.1 GHz used for 4G. Detailed and differentiated 5G coverage according to the frequencies used on reseaux.orange.fr

