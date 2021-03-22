Shenzhen China – March 18th 2021 – Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading provider of cellular embedded wireless module solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), announced the global launch of high performance 4G LTE Advanced category 12 module FG101. Highly integrated with competitive cost advantages, FG101 is an optimized 4G LTE-A module designed to provide high-speed connectivity in applications like FWA, intelligent security, industry 4.0 and connected cars, etc.

Based on Qualcomm SDX12 chipset platform, Fibocom LTE-A Cat 12 module FG101 offers the maximum LTE throughput of 600Mbps downlink and 150Mbps uplink. FG101 supports LTE-TDD/LTE-FDD/WCDMA three network modes as well as several optimized features such as LTE-A Carrier Aggregation (CA), LTE in unlicensed spectrum (LTE-U), and LTE + Wi-Fi Link Aggregation, to deliver unprecedented LTE speeds, bandwidth, and network performance.

Fibocom LTE-A Cat 12 module FG101 is designed in LGA form factor and measured in 39.5x37x2.8 mm, and it supports 4 x 4 MIMO technology and all the mainstream carriers’ bands worldwide, including CBRS unlicensed bands B48 for improved network performance. With integrated GNSS receiver (GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo) and rich interfaces such as: ART/GPIO/ADC/SDIO/I2C/USB3.0/PCM/I2S/PCIe2.0/SPI/USIM, the FG101 is ideal for FWA, intelligent security, industry 4.0 and connected cars applications that require high bandwidth, low latency and cost-saving wireless connectivity.

“Engineering samples of FG101 will be available in April 2021 and massive production of the product is expected in Q3 2021,” said Peter Tian, Director of Fibocom 5G Product Marketing. “We will be launching a series of LTE-A modules based on the SDX12 chipset platform in 2021, FG101-10 and FG101-20, which can significantly enhance the seamless experience for industries that rely on high-bandwidth wireless networks, to ensure fast, reliable connectivity.”

