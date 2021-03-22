Ribbon’s session border controllers support Microsoft’s new operator connect service
Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, reports that its Session Border Controller (SBC) portfolio supports Microsoft’s new Operator Connect service. This is said to simplify interconnection to Microsoft Teams for service providers.
“Operators around the globe already use our robust suite of SBCs in their network core, including many in the initial wave of Operator Connect service provider partners,” says Tony Scarfo, EVP & general manager of Ribbon’s cloud & edge business unit.
“Our existing Microsoft certifications, combined with our support for Operator Connect, enable our service provider customers to leverage their Ribbon SBCs to help deliver the next level of business integration Operator Connect offers.”
Ribbon’s extensive SBC portfolio enables service providers, partners and enterprises to select the Microsoft Teams calling deployment model that best supports their business and technical needs. The company’s core SBCs including SBC Software Edition (SWe), SBC 5400 and SBC 7000 deliver carrier-grade reliability, scale, resiliency and interoperability in addition to their support for Operator Connect.
Ribbon also supports enterprise Teams Deployments with its SBC Software Edition Lite (SWe Lite), SBC 1000, SBC 2000, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge portfolio and Ribbon Connect, a fully managed service that Ribbon Partners can use to migrate enterprises to a Teams Phone System in hours instead of days or weeks.
Key points:
- Ribbon’s SBCs, the larg portfolio of Microsoft-certified SBCs available, deliver the carrier grade reliability, scale, resiliency and interoperability service providers require to implement Microsoft Operator Connect.
- Many of the service providers participating in the initial wave of Operator Connect deployments are already Ribbon customers.
- Ribbon’s SBC portfolio offer includes both core and edge options. Service providers leverage SBC Software Edition (SWe), SBC 5400 and SBC 7000 for carrier-grade reliability, scale, resiliency and interoperability, while enterprises have access to a full range of functionality via the SBC Software Edition Lite (SWe Lite), SBC 1000, SBC 2000 and EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge portfolio.
- Ribbon also offers a monthly service, Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Direct Routing, aimed at organisations that prefer a service-based model to enable Teams calling.
- Ribbon’s SBCs already provide security and interoperability for hundreds of SIP Trunking, Direct Routing and cloud Unified Communications (UC) services.
