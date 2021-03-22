Tony Scarfo of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, reports that its Session Border Controller (SBC) portfolio supports Microsoft’s new Operator Connect service. This is said to simplify interconnection to Microsoft Teams for service providers.

“Operators around the globe already use our robust suite of SBCs in their network core, including many in the initial wave of Operator Connect service provider partners,” says Tony Scarfo, EVP & general manager of Ribbon’s cloud & edge business unit.

“Our existing Microsoft certifications, combined with our support for Operator Connect, enable our service provider customers to leverage their Ribbon SBCs to help deliver the next level of business integration Operator Connect offers.”

Ribbon’s extensive SBC portfolio enables service providers, partners and enterprises to select the Microsoft Teams calling deployment model that best supports their business and technical needs. The company’s core SBCs including SBC Software Edition (SWe), SBC 5400 and SBC 7000 deliver carrier-grade reliability, scale, resiliency and interoperability in addition to their support for Operator Connect.

Ribbon also supports enterprise Teams Deployments with its SBC Software Edition Lite (SWe Lite), SBC 1000, SBC 2000, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge portfolio and Ribbon Connect, a fully managed service that Ribbon Partners can use to migrate enterprises to a Teams Phone System in hours instead of days or weeks.

