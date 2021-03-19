Regina von Flemming of Mobile TeleSystems

Mobile TeleSystems, Russia’s mobile operator and a network-native provider of media and digital services, reports that its board of directors has approved the establishment of an ESG Committee aimed at strengthening the Board’s oversight role across corporate governance, environmental initiatives, and corporate social responsibility.

At a meeting on March 18th, the board approved the formation of an ESG Committee (Committee on Corporate Governance, Environmental, and Social Responsibility), which will be based on and broaden the scope of the former Corporate Governance Committee. The committee, which will develop MTS’s forward-looking ESG strategy, will be chaired by independent director Regina von Flemming and will also include board members Valentin Yumashev, Konstantin Ernst, and Artem Zassoursky.

“Today we are taking a major step forward in further building on MTS’s long history of leadership in sustainability and corporate citizenship by setting up the ESG Committee,” says independent director Regina von Flemming.

“At a global level, investors are increasingly looking at factors beyond simple financial metrics when evaluating company performance; from carbon emissions and responsible procurement to human rights and labour management. By strengthening and improving our approach to ESG we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering for all our stakeholders our customers, our employees, our communities, and our shareholders.”

In addition to the board members, the committee will also include independent subject-matter experts, as well as VP for corporate & legal matters Alexey Barsegian; external communications and PR director Elena Kokhanovskaya; and IR director Polina Ugryumova, who will also serve as ESG Committee secretary.

