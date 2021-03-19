Through signing the “Declaration of the European Green Digital Coalition Members” (EGDC) by A1 Telekom Austria Group CEO, Thomas Arnoldner, the Group is officially a founding member.

Within the context of Digital Day 2021, a virtual event co-organised by the European Commission and the Portuguese Presidency in Porto, A1 Telekom Austria Group has committed itself not only to sustainable ESG goals internally but also to work towards a green digital transformation on an international level. A Member State Declaration is complemented by a declaration of A1 Telekom Austria Group.

Requirements to become a member of the EGDC is the commitment to establish science-based targets for reducing GHG emissions by 2030 and to become climate neutral or net-zero no later than 2040. All these conditions are anchoured in A1 Group’s sustainable ESG goals, which are an integral part of the corporate strategy.

Thomas Arnoldner, CEO, A1 Telekom Austria Group states, “I am very proud that we are a founding member of this very important coalition. As A1 Group, we have been demonstrating for years that we actively take responsibility for people, society and the environment by taking concrete actions, for instance with digital education initiatives for elderly and young people or mobile phone recycling campaigns.

Furthermore, we foster our transition towards a green and sustainable network by, among other measures, purchasing green electricity, equipping base stations with photovoltaic panels and using more energy-efficient network components. Especially as a leading communications operator in the CEE region it is our obligation to drive a green and digital transformation with our expertise“.

As part of the A1 Group ESG goals, the company has set itself the following targets in the area of Environment:

CO ₂ emissions 2030

Reach net carbon neutrality by decreasing the own carbon footprint and gradually switching to energy from renewable sources

Reach net carbon neutrality by decreasing the own carbon footprint and gradually switching to energy from renewable sources Energy efficiency 2030

Increase energy efficiency by 80% compared with 2019

Increase energy efficiency by 80% compared with 2019 Circular economy 2030

Promotion of the circular economy in the company: Recycling of around 50,000 old devices per year

For ESG goals please Click here.

More information Click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus