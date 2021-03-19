Vendor/Partner Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded Source

Amdocs Charter Communications, USA To deliver hosted and managed services to Spectrum Mobile, covering wide range of Internet TV mobile and voice services through the Spectrum brand. 2,21 Source

Amdocs T-Mobile Systems, USA Multi-year deal to accelerate T-Mobile’s digital transformation and hybrid-cloud operations to deliver business growth, time-to-market agility, and operational efficiency for both existing and emerging services, including 5G. 2,21 Source

Amdocs A1 Telekom, Austria Modernise A1’s charging in Bulgaria, Croatia and North Macedonia, and its policy functions in some other countries. 2,21 Source

Amdocs Capita, UK Expands agreement wth Capita to provide charging and settlement on Microsoft Azure cloud for Transport for London’s (TfL’s) Ultra Low Emission Zone. 1,21 Source

Amdocs Telefonica del Peru (Movistar) Multi-year deal that support Movistar Perú’s wireless and wireline services for its consumer and corporate customers. 2,21 Source

Aria Systems Worldline, France Deal allows for additional payment processing options and recurring payment capabilities for online businesses, to reduce fraud and failed transactions. 2,21 Source

BlackBerry Motional Uses BlackBerry’s QNX Black Channel Communications to provide safe data communication exchanges within the vehicle’s safety systems. 2,21 Source

Ciena FPT Telecom, Vietnam Uses Ciena’s hardware and software to build resilient networks and manage rising residential broadband traffic driven by entertainment and smart home services in Vietnam. 2,21 Source

CommScope Jupiter Telecommunications, Japan Chooses CommScope’s XE4202 10G-EPON Remote OLT fiber node module to offer 10Gbps broadband to residential and business broadband customers in Japan’s Kansai region. 2,21 Source

CSG Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia Multi-year extended alliance to use CSG’s line of revenue and customer management solutions to accelerate growth, introduce new products and services, and evolve customer experience through traditional and digital channels. 2,21 Source

Delaware Collaborit, South Africa Provide Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) offerings across asset-intensive operations, helping them to maximise their return on their assets and improve reliability. 1,21 Source

Elisa Automate Transtema Network, Sweden Deliver and integrate Elisa Automate’s Virtual NOC automation offering, in order to accelerate fault resolution, get more efficient, and cut costs. 2,21 Source

Ericsson Ooredoo Group, Qatar Supply of 5G radio, core and transport products and solutions, to shorten time-to-market for new services and improve Ooredoo’s network performance. 1,21 Source

Ericsson T-Mobile, USA With a five-year 5G deal, Ericsson will deliver to T-Mobile equipment, software and related services from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. 1,21 Source

Ericsson EVRAZ, Russia Ericsson and MTS provide EVRAZ’s Sheregeshskaya mine with a dedicated private network, by installing a commercial LTE/5G-ready private network built on the Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution 2,21 Source

Ericsson Telefônica Brazil (Vivo), Brazil Signs six-year deal with Telefônica Brazil to deliver operational improvement, product agility and flexibility, and better digital interaction and experience. 2,21 Source

Ericsson du, United Arab Emirates Deal to deploy Ericsson’s 5G radio access network (RAN) products and offerings to help du to address new business opportunities and diverse 5G use cases. 2,21 Source

Icomera Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (Hyperloop TT) Deal to be HyperloopTT’s official digital partner, equipment supplier, and systems integrator for its wireless capsule-to-ground communications. 1,21 Source

IDnow M-TRIBES Delivers mobility offerings using AI-based digital identification to provide legally required customer identifications quickly, reliably and in a user-friendly way. 2,21 Source

infiniDome Israel Railways Deployment of GPS repeaters at more than 30 railway stations across Israel, to offer accurate, location-based service indoors at all locations for a new Israel Railways ticketing app. 2,21 Source

Juniper Networks Türk Telekom Group Global license agreement covering RAN technology, expertise and commercial deployment, with commitment to advance shift towards open RAN, 5G and cloud-native networks. 1,21 Source

Keysight Technologies Radisys Uses Keysight’s edge-to-core portfolio to establish a test lab that verifies interoperability between network elements and compliance to specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance. 1,21 Source

Lazer Spot PINC Improve yard management services and offerings to bring enterprise visibility and operational techniques to facilities across North America. 1,21 Source

Magna Fisker Deal to develop ADAS features and a suite of software packages powered by a scalable domain controller architecture. 1,21 Source

MATRIXX Software Three UK Deal to support new digital pre-pay service to help reduce time to market and deliver an omnichannel experience for users. 1,21 Source

Microlise Pipers Crisps Adopt Microlise route planning and optimisation offering to future proof business for the snack brand. 2,21 Source

Netcracker Technology Bouygues Telecom, France Widens services alliance with Bouygues to support both fixed line and mobile service offerings, including 5G. 2,21 Source

Netcracker Technology Tiscali, Italy Offers SaaS-based support and maintenance services to lower costs, boost efficiency, while delivering an edge with 5G services. 1,21 Source

Nokia Tideworks Technology Use Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5 to improve efficiency, worker safety and terminal handling performance. 1,21 Source

Nokia Zain KSA, Saudi Arabia One year 5G alliance with a rollout of 60,000 FastMile 5G gateways to deliver stronger signal, better connectivity and ultra-high data speeds to homes and offices in the Saudi Kingdom. 1,21 Source

Nokia T-Mobile Systems, USA Five-year alliance wherein T-Mobile will utilise Nokia’s AirScale Radio platform to deploy an ultra capacity 5G layer with 2.5GHz massive MIMO technology. 1,21 Source

Nokia Deutsche Telekom, Germany Long-term alliance to transform the operator’s optical network into a service-centric platform to meet residential and Industry 4.0 requirements. 2,21 Source

Nokia Elisa Team on 5G private mobile offerings and market development to help Finnish enterprises accelerate digitalisation and adopt Industry 4.0 solutions to boost productivity. 2,21 Source

Nokia Globe Telecom, Phillipines Utilization of Nokia’s 5G AirScale portfolio to build out a Radio Access Network (RAN), including base stations and other radio access products, to boost coverage and performance. 2,21 Source

Nokia A1 Telekom, Austria Nokia to provide comprehensive 5G coverage across the country in a multi-year contract awarded by A1 Austria. 2,21 Source

Orange Business Services BNP Paribas, France Chooses a SD-WAN offering in over 1,800 bank branches with a focus on developing and integrating new digital solutions, while enhancing user experience for customers and employees. 1,21 Source

Plintron La Poste, Tunisia Integration to provide services for its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) to ease recharge access for subscribers and facilitate new subscriptions. 2,21 Source

Qualcomm Airtel, India Airtel to utilise Qualcomm 5G RAN platforms to roll-out virtualised and Open RAN-based 5G networks, in a bid to explore and implement the O-RAN approach for the sub-continent. 2,21 Source

Siemens Mobility RiVier To set up a countrywide, intelligent Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform in the Netherlands. 2,21 Source

Silicon Labs Yeelight Provide smart lighting compatible with Google home App setup to support wireless connectivity. 1,21 Source

Skylo Beetel Operator is using Skylo’s Always-On machine connectivity across governments, enterprises and SMB environments in India. 2,21 Source

Volkswagen Group Microsoft Setting up cloud-based Automated Driving Platform (ADP) on Microsoft Azure, in order to speed automated driving development. 2,21 Source