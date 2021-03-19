VanillaPlus (Telecom) Contract Hot List – January/February 2021
VanillaPlus Hot List January and February 2021
|Vendor/Partner
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Source
|Amdocs
|Charter Communications, USA
|To deliver hosted and managed services to Spectrum Mobile, covering wide range of Internet TV mobile and voice services through the Spectrum brand.
|2,21
|Amdocs
|T-Mobile Systems, USA
|Multi-year deal to accelerate T-Mobile’s digital transformation and hybrid-cloud operations to deliver business growth, time-to-market agility, and operational efficiency for both existing and emerging services, including 5G.
|2,21
|Amdocs
|A1 Telekom, Austria
|Modernise A1’s charging in Bulgaria, Croatia and North Macedonia, and its policy functions in some other countries.
|2,21
|Amdocs
|Capita, UK
|Expands agreement wth Capita to provide charging and settlement on Microsoft Azure cloud for Transport for London’s (TfL’s) Ultra Low Emission Zone.
|1,21
|Amdocs
|Telefonica del Peru (Movistar)
|Multi-year deal that support Movistar Perú’s wireless and wireline services for its consumer and corporate customers.
|2,21
|Aria Systems
|Worldline, France
|Deal allows for additional payment processing options and recurring payment capabilities for online businesses, to reduce fraud and failed transactions.
|2,21
|BlackBerry
|Motional
|Uses BlackBerry’s QNX Black Channel Communications to provide safe data communication exchanges within the vehicle’s safety systems.
|2,21
|Ciena
|FPT Telecom, Vietnam
|Uses Ciena’s hardware and software to build resilient networks and manage rising residential broadband traffic driven by entertainment and smart home services in Vietnam.
|2,21
|CommScope
|Jupiter Telecommunications, Japan
|Chooses CommScope’s XE4202 10G-EPON Remote OLT fiber node module to offer 10Gbps broadband to residential and business broadband customers in Japan’s Kansai region.
|2,21
|CSG
|Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia
|Multi-year extended alliance to use CSG’s line of revenue and customer management solutions to accelerate growth, introduce new products and services, and evolve customer experience through traditional and digital channels.
|2,21
|Delaware
|Collaborit, South Africa
|Provide Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) offerings across asset-intensive operations, helping them to maximise their return on their assets and improve reliability.
|1,21
|Elisa Automate
|Transtema Network, Sweden
|Deliver and integrate Elisa Automate’s Virtual NOC automation offering, in order to accelerate fault resolution, get more efficient, and cut costs.
|2,21
|Ericsson
|Ooredoo Group, Qatar
|Supply of 5G radio, core and transport products and solutions, to shorten time-to-market for new services and improve Ooredoo’s network performance.
|1,21
|Ericsson
|T-Mobile, USA
|With a five-year 5G deal, Ericsson will deliver to T-Mobile equipment, software and related services from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio.
|1,21
|Ericsson
|EVRAZ, Russia
|Ericsson and MTS provide EVRAZ’s Sheregeshskaya mine with a dedicated private network, by installing a commercial LTE/5G-ready private network built on the Ericsson Dedicated Networks solution
|2,21
|Ericsson
|Telefônica Brazil (Vivo), Brazil
|Signs six-year deal with Telefônica Brazil to deliver operational improvement, product agility and flexibility, and better digital interaction and experience.
|2,21
|Ericsson
|du, United Arab Emirates
|Deal to deploy Ericsson’s 5G radio access network (RAN) products and offerings to help du to address new business opportunities and diverse 5G use cases.
|2,21
|Icomera
|Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (Hyperloop TT)
|Deal to be HyperloopTT’s official digital partner, equipment supplier, and systems integrator for its wireless capsule-to-ground communications.
|1,21
|IDnow
|M-TRIBES
|Delivers mobility offerings using AI-based digital identification to provide legally required customer identifications quickly, reliably and in a user-friendly way.
|2,21
|infiniDome
|Israel Railways
|Deployment of GPS repeaters at more than 30 railway stations across Israel, to offer accurate, location-based service indoors at all locations for a new Israel Railways ticketing app.
|2,21
|Juniper Networks
|Türk Telekom Group
|Global license agreement covering RAN technology, expertise and commercial deployment, with commitment to advance shift towards open RAN, 5G and cloud-native networks.
|1,21
|Keysight Technologies
|Radisys
|Uses Keysight’s edge-to-core portfolio to establish a test lab that verifies interoperability between network elements and compliance to specifications set by the O-RAN Alliance.
|1,21
|Lazer Spot
|PINC
|Improve yard management services and offerings to bring enterprise visibility and operational techniques to facilities across North America.
|1,21
|Magna
|Fisker
|Deal to develop ADAS features and a suite of software packages powered by a scalable domain controller architecture.
|1,21
|MATRIXX Software
|Three UK
|Deal to support new digital pre-pay service to help reduce time to market and deliver an omnichannel experience for users.
|1,21
|Microlise
|Pipers Crisps
|Adopt Microlise route planning and optimisation offering to future proof business for the snack brand.
|2,21
|Netcracker Technology
|Bouygues Telecom, France
|Widens services alliance with Bouygues to support both fixed line and mobile service offerings, including 5G.
|2,21
|Netcracker Technology
|Tiscali, Italy
|Offers SaaS-based support and maintenance services to lower costs, boost efficiency, while delivering an edge with 5G services.
|1,21
|Nokia
|Tideworks Technology
|Use Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5 to improve efficiency, worker safety and terminal handling performance.
|1,21
|Nokia
|Zain KSA, Saudi Arabia
|One year 5G alliance with a rollout of 60,000 FastMile 5G gateways to deliver stronger signal, better connectivity and ultra-high data speeds to homes and offices in the Saudi Kingdom.
|1,21
|Nokia
|T-Mobile Systems, USA
|Five-year alliance wherein T-Mobile will utilise Nokia’s AirScale Radio platform to deploy an ultra capacity 5G layer with 2.5GHz massive MIMO technology.
|1,21
|Nokia
|Deutsche Telekom, Germany
|Long-term alliance to transform the operator’s optical network into a service-centric platform to meet residential and Industry 4.0 requirements.
|2,21
|Nokia
|Elisa
|Team on 5G private mobile offerings and market development to help Finnish enterprises accelerate digitalisation and adopt Industry 4.0 solutions to boost productivity.
|2,21
|Nokia
|Globe Telecom, Phillipines
|Utilization of Nokia’s 5G AirScale portfolio to build out a Radio Access Network (RAN), including base stations and other radio access products, to boost coverage and performance.
|2,21
|Nokia
|A1 Telekom, Austria
|Nokia to provide comprehensive 5G coverage across the country in a multi-year contract awarded by A1 Austria.
|2,21
|Orange Business Services
|BNP Paribas, France
|Chooses a SD-WAN offering in over 1,800 bank branches with a focus on developing and integrating new digital solutions, while enhancing user experience for customers and employees.
|1,21
|Plintron
|La Poste, Tunisia
|Integration to provide services for its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) to ease recharge access for subscribers and facilitate new subscriptions.
|2,21
|Qualcomm
|Airtel, India
|Airtel to utilise Qualcomm 5G RAN platforms to roll-out virtualised and Open RAN-based 5G networks, in a bid to explore and implement the O-RAN approach for the sub-continent.
|2,21
|Siemens Mobility
|RiVier
|To set up a countrywide, intelligent Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform in the Netherlands.
|2,21
|Silicon Labs
|Yeelight
|Provide smart lighting compatible with Google home App setup to support wireless connectivity.
|1,21
|Skylo
|Beetel
|Operator is using Skylo’s Always-On machine connectivity across governments, enterprises and SMB environments in India.
|2,21
|Volkswagen Group
|Microsoft
|Setting up cloud-based Automated Driving Platform (ADP) on Microsoft Azure, in order to speed automated driving development.
|2,21
|Vilicom
|Three Ireland
|Two-year agreement to provide improved network capabilities and connectivity for corporate customers throughout Ireland to deliver connectivity to the existing network during transitions from indoors and outdoors.
|2,21
