Frederic Salmon of BICS

International communications enabler BICS has launched a 5G data roaming service between the Austrian operator, Three Austria and Swiss telecommunications company, Sunrise UPC.

The news is another step towards the roll-out of global 5G roaming within Europe. The service uses BICS’ 5G global IPX network to provide secure, reliable, ultra-low latency 5G data connectivity to subscribers, with download speeds multiples times faster than those of previous 4G roaming services.

BICS claims it was the first to launch 5G intercontinental roaming and enabled Europe’s first 5G roaming service in 2019. The communications enabler also announced the addition of borderless 5G capabilities to BICS’ SIM for Things solution at MWC Shanghai this year. The BICS network claims to offer the largest global reach of IPX direct destinations, facilitating speedy implementation of the next generation service.

Frederic Salmon, chief commercial officer at BICS says, “By enhancing 5G inter-operator connectivity, BICS is fully supporting mobile operators in their post-COVID growth strategies through new technology rollouts. 5G deployment is ready for a return to growth.

5G roll-outs are advancing at a faster rate than seen with previous mobile connectivity generations. Leveraging our unrivalled global IPX network reach, BICS can help operators harness the power of new 5G use cases across the consumer and enterprise markets, by providing borderless, next-generation connectivity for data-hungry subscribers, companies and devices.”

Simone Keglovics, senior head of wholesale, Three Austria adds, “For us as an Austrian operator in the heart of Europe, excellent roaming services are an important part of our portfolio. Therefore, we are proud of our rapid rollout of 5G high speed data roaming solutions.”

Elmar Grasser, CTO of Sunrise UPC comments, “The multiple benefits of 5G are more and more important for customers also across the borders. Thanks to BICS roaming services, the Sunrise roaming customers now benefit from an outstanding 5G mobile network in Austria and Austrian customers use the fastest and most reliable 5G network in Switzerland. Thanks to BICS we are offering our customers an increased borderless 5G experience.”

