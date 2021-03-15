Virtualised, dynamic, open networks present a constantly moving surface upon which communications service providers (CSPs) will need to analyse data to assure service operations. However, those service operations are forever changed, and to achieve comprehensive results, assurance and analytics needs to happen continuously across the radio access networks (RAN) and in the virtualised 5G core.

Without this, CSPs will be flying blind, and the services and network slices of the future will be unable to meet the demands.

Paul Gowans, the wireless strategy director at VIAVI Solutions chats to managing editor, George Malim in this exclusive interview.

Read the full interview and case study starting on page 26 of VanillaPlus Q1

Case Study: How to grow and protect 5G revenue with RAN2Core analytics

By utilising the network intelligence both from the radio access network (RAN) and the core, mobile operators can enable new revenue streams while managing opex and driving outstanding customer experiences.