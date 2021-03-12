In the game of digitalisation, an increasing number of enterprises have jumped on the bandwagon of digital transformation with the rise of industrial internet.

So says Whale Cloud, a China-based technology company specialising in telecom software, in a new article called Reap what we sow: Inside the journey to successful OSS transformation.

It quotes the analyst firm IDC’s definition of digital transformation (DX) as the disruptive change that organisations experience to renovate business models and ecosystems when they employ new sources of digital innovation. Digital transformation, according to the report, is about people, digital connection between businesses and consumers and better digital services.

“Tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Alibaba have affirmed their place in this digital era, whereas Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are facing increasingly severe regulatory challenges, and on the other hand suffering from fierce competition from Over-the-Top (OTT) players on market share.

They are eager to disrupt the traditional business model and transform to Digital Service Providers (DSPs) with cutting-edge technologies,” say the authors, OSS solution architect, Yong Guo, and product director, Ruojun Liu.

CSPs’ digital transformation is divided into two aspects: improve internal efficiency and agility with automation; enhance external customer experience with omni-channel engagement and digital delivery services.

Challenges for CSPs

Among the challenges that CSPs are facing in the road to successful OSS transformation are:

System silos

As business grows, silos tend to arise among CSPs’ traditional systems and limit the exchange of data. This can result in inflexible integration and interoperability among systems. Without effective data share and close integration, CSPs may struggle to become digital service providers.

Heterogeneous networks

Traditional networks are complicated, including various professional technologies and protocols. The emergence of Software Defined Networking (SDN) & Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) have accelerated the software-driven network development, which leads to the coexistence of traditional and new networks for a long time. It is also a huge challenge in the transformation process to figure out how operations support systems (OSS) can coordinate various heterogeneous networks to provide unified services.

Whale Cloud then outlines its vision and strategy for overcoming these problems. These are under six headings, Open, centralised and standardised capabilities; Artificial intelligence (AI) and data intelligence; Best of hybrid suite; Cloud and online; Decoupling & openness; and Experience & engagement.

The article concludes, “In a world of uncertainty, one thing will never be changed, customer experience. It is always at the centre of all the transformations. Changing the way our customers work and making them happy is what we are pursuing,” according to Whale Cloud.

The diverse market characteristics in each country have led CSPs to different paths to digital transformation. The CSP mentioned in the report adopted the on-premise model to digital transformation, while there are also CSPs embrace the transformation in the cloud.

Whale Cloud Technology Co., Ltd is a China-based technology company specialising in telecom software development and delivery, cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled service operations, Internet of Things (IoT), smart city solutions and other professional services including planning and consulting.

Founded in 2003, the company (formerly known as ZTEsoft) provides services to various market segments including telecom operators, governments, and enterprises around the world.

