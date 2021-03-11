Nokia has announced that it will conduct a 5G Business-to-Business (B2B) digital platform trial for LG Uplus. Once deployed, the platform will allow LG Uplus to reduce time-to-market for launching 5G-powered services to its enterprise and business vertical customers.

The platform will also enable LG Uplus to address new business segments, including Industry 4.0, and smart factory. After deployment, the solution will promote the use of 5G by enterprises and verticals to grow their business, aligning with the Korean Government’s Digital New Deal initiative.

The proof-of-concept test of the 5G B2B digital platform will be completed in two phases starting in February. While the first phase involves a demonstration in the Nokia Lab, the second phase with a field trial is planned in the LG Uplus Regional Operation Centre in KyungNam.

Nokia’s solution is based on multi-domain technology and ensures full automation and near real-time delivery of services. The solution includes a service platform powered by Nokia’s Digital Operations software, Cloud Operations Manager, Network Exposure Function, Registers, Cloud Packet Core, Software Defined Networking, and gNB (5G version of eNodeB), across Nokia’s cloud platform.

LG Uplus will use the platform to cost-efficiently automate the design and deployment of 5G network slices for the delivery of new services. In addition, LG Uplus’ enterprise customers will be able to leverage 5G capabilities to enhance their business and operational efficiency leading to overall economic gain.

The service will give LG Uplus customers the flexibility to directly control and manage the platform to meet their needs. Further, it will help LG Uplus offer newer use cases such as Smart Factory and Smart Harbour with 5G wireless connectivity and associated services like network slicing.

Jaeyong Seo, vice president of smart infrastructure business unit, LG Uplus, says, “We are committed to providing best-in-class and innovative services to our customers and this trial is a crucial step in this direction. Once deployed, Nokia’s 5G B2B digital platform will help us expand our enterprise business by allowing us to provide new use cases rapidly. Nokia is our trusted partner and we look forward to working with them on this important trial.”

Kevin Ahn, head of Korea, Nokia, says, “We are excited to conduct this pathbreaking trial for LG Uplus to enable its enterprise customers to improve business processes with 5G. Nokia’s 5G B2B digital platform will allow LG Uplus to transform its B2B service creation with agility and automation and delight its enterprise customers with new use cases and operational excellence.”

