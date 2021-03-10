O-RAN Analyst report: Why the Future is Open
2020 saw a unique combination of events that will have a lasting impact on the telecom industry – and not all negatively. Industry initiatives to establish a more open radio access network (O-RAN) gathered considerable momentum.
Francis Haysom, the principal analyst at Appledore Research, argues that 2021 will be a critical year in which open RAN really begins to change the shape of the telecoms market.
- What is OpenRAN and who’s leading the way?
- Open RAN vs conventional RAN
- What are the key components and interfaces of Open RAN?
- O-RAN market impact, opportunities and growth projections
- How systems integration will take on a new and wider role
- Open RAN ecosystems: How new entrants, CSPs and vendors will need to work together to ensure O-RAN is a success
- Interview: VMware advisor and O-RAN technical committee co-chair, Sachin Katti explains how data centre economics plus cloud agility are powering CSP transformation
