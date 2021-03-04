Globe Telecom, based in the Philippines, has extended its contract for Netcracker Digital OSS to support sales and delivery operations for B2C and B2B customers. Globe offers mobile voice and data, broadband and enterprise services to more than 80 million customers. As a part of this extension, Netcracker will continue to provide professional services, including application development, release and support activities. In addition, Globe plans to evolve the platform to adapt to digital lead-to-cash automation, SDN/NFV adoption, integration and new technologies while increasing operations stability. This is designed to enable Globe to provide a superior experience to its customers.

Netcracker Professional Services and Support will help Globe on its digital transformation journey while ensuring Netcracker Digital OSS continues to provide stability and reliability, which are essential to bringing high-quality, revenue-generating services to market. “Netcracker has been our trusted partner for mission-critical delivery operations for many years with a very successful track record of operational excellence,” says Carlo Malana, chief information officer at Globe. “We look forward to Netcracker’s continued support as we advance our platform to further enhance customer experience.”

“We are delighted to continue our support of Globe to help them adapt quickly to new requirements across all markets, including the critical enterprise services space,” adds Rohit Aggarwal, general manager at Netcracker. “As a leading operator in Asia, Globe is at the cutting edge of delivering new and innovative services and the highest levels of customer experience for both consumers and businesses.”

