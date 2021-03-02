Event date: April 27-29, 2021

Online, Virtual

Data Champions Online – Nordics

Keeping up-to-date with the latest innovations is difficult, isn’t it? Your time is limited, valuable resources are scarce and it can just feel overwhelming, right? We are delighted to announce that the premier webinar series for data & analytics leaders has returned! The Data Champions Online – Nordics will open its virtual doors on the 27-29 April 2021 and broadcast expert led sessions live from across the Nordic region.

Register your complimentary place today HERE