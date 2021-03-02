Event date: March 23-25, 2021

Online, Virtual

Data Champions Online — US

Join Data Champions Online – US, March 23-25 2021. Across three afternoons hundreds of attendees will gather to share, benchmark and discover lessons learned in a bite-size and interactive format. Dive deeper in to the technology, insights, and trends shaping the industry. Participate in unmissable content from our expert speakers from across the country or catch it all on demand in your own time.

Register your complimentary place today HERE