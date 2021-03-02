Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, reports that key solutions from its Enterprise Session Border Controller (eSBC) portfolio have been certified with Twilio Elastic SIP Trunks to enable Microsoft Teams Direct Routing calling capabilities.

The certification enables enterprises to select Microsoft Teams as their office phone system by leveraging Twilio’s Elastic SIP Trunking service and Ribbon’s eSBCs. Direct Routing enables Microsoft Teams customers to select their preferred communications service provider (CSP) to make and receive calls via the Teams desktop or mobile client. Ribbon’s Microsoft-certified SBCs enable organisations to securely connect their Twilio Elastic SIP Trunks to Microsoft Teams and gracefully migrate their legacy phone systems.

With more than a decade of certified interoperability with Microsoft collaboration solutions, Ribbon’s built-in Easy Configuration Wizard aims to make deployment with Twilio Elastic SIP Trunks, Teams and most popular PBXs, “point-and-click” easy. Twilio’s SIP Trunking solutions are already widely deployed and trusted by more than 50,000 businesses worldwide.

“The certification of our eSBCs with Twilio’s Elastic SIP Trunks gives Microsoft customers a very powerful solution for secure SIP Trunking for Direct Routing,” says Steven Bruny, EVP sales, Americas region for Ribbon. “Enterprises can now combine Twilio’s well-known ease of purchase and deployment with Ribbon eSBCs’ market-leading interoperability and security capabilities.”

Bruny adds, “Ribbon eSBCs can be rapidly deployed in popular cloud platforms like AWS or the Azure Marketplace as well as locally on virtualised software and traditional hardware appliances. Our eSBCs also include support for Local Media Optimisation to enhance bandwidth utilisation as well Microsoft Survivable Branch Appliance (SBA) services to preserve calling capabilities if the Microsoft 365 cloud is unreachable.”

“Our joint solution with Ribbon is an example of Twilio’s commitment to bring out-of-the-box offerings to customers,” says Annie Benitez Pelaez, general manager, Twilio Elastic SIP Trunking. “Working together, we enable customers to quickly and easily deploy Microsoft Teams Direct Routing in 100 countries. The ease of deployment inherent in Ribbon’s eSBCs combined with Twilio’s on-demand global SIP Trunk provisioning are perfect complements for enterprise communications managers who want hassle-free solutions.”

The Ribbon certified eSBCs include the SBC Software Edition (SWe) Lite, SBC 1000 and SBC 2000 products. The SBC SWe Lite delivers advanced security services for SIP Trunking, Direct Routing and cloud UC services either from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, AWS, or popular Virtual Machine platforms. Ribbon’s SBC 1000 and 2000 are purpose-built security appliances that share the same software with the SBC SWe Lite. Ribbon SBCs and Twilio Elastic SIP Trunks can also be deployed with hundreds of popular IP-PBXs and cloud-based unified communications services.

Key factors include:

Ribbon’s eSBCs have been certified with Twilio’s Elastic SIP Trunking service to deliver advanced interoperability and security capabilities to Microsoft Teams Direct Routing customers.

Ribbon claims one of the most extensive portfolios of Microsoft-certified eSBCs on the market and Twilio says it is globally recognised for its scalable, easy-to-deploy SIP Trunks.

The certification enables Ribbon and Twilio to provide Teams customers with convenient access to carrier-grade Direct Routing capabilities, simplifying their migration to Teams Phone System.

The certified Ribbon products include multiple cloud deployment options and support for Local Media Optimisation to enhance bandwidth utilisation as well as Microsoft Survivable Branch Appliance (SBA) services to preserve calling capabilities if the Microsoft 365 cloud is unreachable.

Learn more about Ribbon eSBCs and Twilio Elastic SIP Trunking service by visiting Ribbon’s solutions showcase at the Microsoft Ignite virtual event, taking place March 2-4.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus