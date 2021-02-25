(Sponsored News) – SHANGHAI, February 10, 2021 – Quectel Wireless Solutions, the leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) modules, has announced the release of second generation 5G new radio (NR) modules that comply with the 3GPP Release 16 standards. The release includes the sub-6GHz modules Rx520F and the Rx520N series as well as the RM530x series of mmWave modules.

The newly-launched 5G NR modules are based on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X65 and X62 5G Modem-RF Systems and are designed to satisfy the needs of industries that require enhanced mobile broadband and reliable communication capabilities. The modules will also speed up the commercialization of 5G technologies and bring the benefits of mobile broadband to typical scenarios including Fixed Wireless Access, Industrial IoT, Mobile Compute, telemedicine, private networks, and more.

Quectel’s new 5G NR sub-6GHz modules include the RG520F (LGA form factor), the RM520F (M.2) based on Snapdragon X65, and the RG520N (LGA), the RM520N (M.2) based on Snapdragon X62. The module supplier will also offer second-generation modules that support sub-6GHz and mmWave dual connectivity, the Quectel RM530F and RM530N modules (M.2), which allow 5G IoT users to fully benefit from the large bandwidth of mmWave and the widespread coverage of sub-6GHz networks.

It’s worth noting that Quectel’s new 5G modules support all three combinations of sub-6GHz time division duplex (TDD) and frequency division duplex (FDD) carrier aggregation (CA), including CA of FDD+TDD, FDD+FDD and TDD+TDD. This ensures greater 5G coverage, capacity and throughput by enabling the combination of available 5G spectrum assets.

Compared with prior modules, Quectel’s new-generation 5G products provide the important foundational enhancements to deliver even better link reliability and ultra-low latency, which is expected to accelerate the commercial deployment of 5G applications such as industrial IoT, factory automation and connected vehicles.

The high-end Snapdragon X65 based modules can support fiber-like peak download speeds up to 10Gbps. The super-fast speed can address specific 5G eMBB use cases requiring extremely high data rates, such as 4K/8K ultra high definition (UHD) live steaming.

“I feel very excited to roll out the industry’s most advanced 5G NR modules based on Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting-edge Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems,” said Patrick Qian, CEO, Quectel. “They not only offer superior capabilities in data rate, low-latency, reliability and power consumption, but will also expand the reach of 5G into new verticals, scenarios and business models. I believe Quectel’s leading 5G portfolio will benefit many industries and help drive a smarter world with higher levels of automation, production efficiency and services. We are happy to drive innovation to serve our customers best.”

“The Snapdragon X65 is our fourth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution, which is designed for 5G launches globally. It features unprecedented powerful performance, technological innovation and leading advantages in network flexibility, capacity and coverage to meet the needs in various 5G segments.” said Gang Sun, vice president of product marketing, Qualcomm International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. “We are glad that Quectel will be one of the first companies to launch the module products using this solution, which brings exciting possibilities to many industries and applications.”

Commercial samples of Quectel’s new 5G NR modules are expected to be available around the end of the year 2021.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we create superior cellular and GNSS modules backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 2200 professionals, the largest in the IoT modules industry worldwide, ensures we are first to market and continue to set the pace of development. Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (603236.SS), our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT across the globe.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.