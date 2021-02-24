Matthew Halligan of Optiva Inc

Optiva Inc., a provider in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Halligan as chief technology officer.

Halligan has a proven track record in successful engineering teams, and he has served as an industry thought leader on newly emerging technologies and their impact on the future of 5G mobility. Previously as CTO of Openwave Mobility, he led a engineering team that developed and launched multiple award-winning, innovative products for many Tier 1 mobile operators worldwide, which helped transform Openwave Mobility.

Halligan brings to Optiva 28 years of knowledge and experience in developing and delivering highly scalable and reliable quality software products across bare metal, private cloud and public cloud environments.

In addition, Halligan previously served as CTO of Reviver, a Silicon Valley IoT start-up, which successfully developed the digital license plate. He was responsible for its hardware and software roadmaps, product delivery, patent portfolio and technology partnerships. Halligan established a global R&D team delivering solutions that spanned mobile applications, e-commerce, payments, IoT devices and private and public cloud platforms and services.

“I am delighted to welcome Matthew to Optiva. His leadership and breadth and depth of engineering experience will ensure that Optiva sets the pace to deliver on the technology and business promise of deploying a world-class cloud-native BSS platform,” says John Giere, president and CEO of Optiva.

