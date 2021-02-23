Luc Vidal-Madjar of BICS

International communications enabler BICS announces the addition of borderless 5G capabilities to its SIM for Things solution. This aims to enable enterprises, OEMs and hardware manufacturers to unlock business opportunities and enhance competitiveness with new compelling use cases for connected devices.

BICS is one of the first to market with such a turnkey 5G solution. By bringing this additional connectivity to its SIM for Things, enterprise users will benefit from next-generation services, with endpoints supported by low-latency, high-speed 5G services on a global scale.

BICS SIM for Things currently supports 5G device connectivity in Canada and Taiwan and plans to add up to 50 locations by the end of 2021. The BICS turnkey global connectivity solution already supports 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, LTE-M and NB-IoT, allowing enterprises to access more than 700 mobile networks worldwide, easily switching networks to capitalise on best quality and coverage availability.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the global Internet of Things (IoT) market is forecast to be worth $1.38 trillion (€1.14 trillion) by 2026, driven by more than 83 billion connected IoT devices, based on Juniper Research reports. The addition of 5G connectivity will significantly contribute to the growth of IoT, supporting a wide range of applications requiring consistent, reliable, and secure managed connectivity in sectors such as logistics, automotive, manufacturing, public safety, security and healthcare.

For example, the enhancement of SIM for Things will enable new IoT use cases, such as video surveillance, video calls, and in-the-field maintenance of industrial assets video-streamed in real-time, relying on the power of 5G networks for data-hungry, ultra-broadband, low latency communication.

BICS’ SIM for Things solution comprises a physical and virtual SIM card, equipped with self-management capabilities and real-time Quality of Service data analytics. This allows enterprises to seamlessly deploy and efficiently control thousands and even millions of SIM embedded endpoints in bulk. The solution offers reliable borderless connectivity with local multi-network coverage in 200+ countries, with 5G now added for Canada and Taiwan, and rolling out extensively to other countries throughout the year.

“Connectivity is the foundation of IoT. As an enabler of IoT connectivity, it is imperative that we provide a full range of connectivity options that can be tailored to each specific use case. The announcement represents the next step in realising new generation IoT use cases, powering data-hungry devices with high bandwidth 5G,” says Luc Vidal-Madjar, head of IoT Solutions at BICS.

“The addition of 5G to our plug and play solution is a move that will unlock new capabilities for OEMs and hardware manufacturers, enabling enterprises to continue to innovate in the IoT space for years to come.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus