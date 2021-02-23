5G SA networks trigger a new era in 5G security
How 5G SA disrupts the fundamental security landscape and explodes traditional mobile core architecture
Until now, 5G hasn’t changed the security experience for mobile operators or any of their customers. That’s because the first 5G services all leverage the Non Stand Alone (NSA) 5G architecture that connects 5G radios to a 4G core.
According to the GSM mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), there are more than 100 5G networks in more than forty countries now. All of them are 5G NSA networks.
That’s about to change.
This new whitepaper written by HardenStance, analysts and leaders in cyber security and Telecoms IT research, explores how 5G SA networks will trigger a new era in 5G security.
Download the whitepaper to learn:
- How 3GPP mitigates long-standing 4G vulnerabilities to enable much stronger security
- How the 5GC specs ‘explode’ the mobile core and introduce new security vulnerabilities
- Six key 3GPP security features of the 5GC and how they are critical in a business and security context
- What the API Security Requirements are for the 5GC
- Where 3GPP fixes exist and where they don’t
- How to communicate 5G SA’s new security features to business users and consumers
- Best practise security in day-to-day telco operations
category: 5G, Network optimisation, News