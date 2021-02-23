For more than three decades, Mobile Network Operator (MNO) business was built upon and defined by legacy protocols, hardware-based, monolithic infrastructure, siloed and separated technological islands.

The MNO business is undergoing rapid digital transformation. Reliance on legacy technologies and architectures can no longer sustain an MNO's ability to stay relevant and drive innovation and growth.

A foundational evolution is required - the evolution to the Telco Cloud model.

However, the advent of 5G is driving organisations toward edge computing and edge services, resulting in an expanded attack surface. This along with the desire and ability to provide value beyond mere connectivity to the business market - it is clear that security will play an important role in the Telco Cloud.

The successful transition to a Telco Cloud operational model is strategic to the evolution and success of the MNO.

To learn more about the Telco Cloud and how to overcome security challenges, download the whitepaper: