Fahad Al Hassawi of du

United Arab Emirates’ du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has selected Ericsson to deploy its state-of-the-art 5G radio access network (RAN) products and solutions as part of a major network expansion and modernisation.

In line with United Arab Emirates’ vision 2021 to create a knowledge-based, sustainable economy in the emirates, du will transform its RAN 5G network with the Ericsson Radio System portfolio.

This transformation will enable du to address new business opportunities and diverse 5G use cases, including, Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), massive Internet of Things (IoT) and ultra-reliable low-latency (URLL) innovative applications across enterprise and industry verticals such as smart cities, manufacturing and health.

Following the 2021 deployment, which includes Ericsson AI-powered 5G network optimisation services utilising Cognitive Software, du and its customers will benefit from a 5G RAN network that will enhance versatility, improve capacity, increase cost efficiency and future-proof technology developments.

Fahad Al Hassawi, acting CEO, du, says, “Utilising the full power of 5G to support industries and empowering our customers to reap the full rewards of this technology is among our top priorities at du. The technological evolution continues to accelerate at unprecedented speed, and it is our responsibility to ensure those we serve can capitalise on every related benefit and opportunity.

du has always enjoyed an excellent relationship with Ericsson. As such, we are delighted to be joined by the organisation as we pursue 5G radio network expansion and attempt to harness the full power of 5G. With a next-generation 5G radio network, du will deliver newfound capabilities and further support the UAE’s digital transformation agenda.”

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says, “The path to a digital future is paved through the power of transformative technologies such as 5G. Our new partnership with du will deliver on that promise and enable an ecosystem of possibilities.

We are pleased to work with du on 5G technology as their new network infrastructure partner, gaining us new market position to further contribute to the development of the UAE digital society vision, empowering new services and use cases for consumers, enterprises and society at large.” With extraordinary speed and flexibility, 5G carries more data with greater responsiveness and reliability than ever before.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus