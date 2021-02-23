Dublin based wireless telecommunications provider, Vilicom, has announced a new two-year partnership with Three Ireland which will see the company improve network capabilities and connectivity for corporate customers throughout Ireland. The pandemic means mobile connectivity couldn’t be more important for keeping the Irish workforce connected.

The new agreement will see Vilicom support Three Ireland’s customers through the provision and deployment of reliable in-building mobile coverage systems, to ensure seamless connectivity to the existing network during transitions between the indoor and outdoor user experiences.

Mobile connectivity is often hampered by various materials used during construction of evolving urban landscapes, which can impede and occasionally completely obstruct signal penetration. Vilicom has developed bespoke tools and technology to bolster signal and allow for smooth, uninterrupted connectivity. The newly signed agreement will see Vilicom improve the quality experience for Three Ireland’s large collective of corporate clients across the region.

“Our new partnership with Three represents a new-age of mobile connectivity in Ireland. We’ve got a suite of bespoke solutions at our disposal and we’re keen to share our learnings and technology with our new peers in the region,” says Sean Keating, CEO of Vilicom.

Sean’s collaborative vision is shared by Eoin MacManus, chief business officer of Three Ireland, “At Three Ireland, we have always been committed to delivering the very best network experience for our customers. Connectivity has never been more important, and with the assistance of Vilicom, we can continue to enhance our network for our customers, keeping them connected to what matters most.”

