Altran , part of Capgemini, and Blue Planet , a division of Ciena , are collaborating to provide network operators with intelligent automation solutions.

This partnership aims to support network operators grappling with increasingly complex requirements across physical and virtual domains driven by 5G, cloud and the Internet of Things (IoT).

As a result of their co-created solutions, service delivery across multiple vendor systems will be simplified and automated, enabling operators to monetise their investments faster.

Intelligent automation is the execution of the operational and functional processes involved in designing, creating and delivering an end-to-end service. Traditionally, these processes were handled by domain-specific, siloed operational support systems (OSS) and tools built for static environments. The increasing integration of advanced networking technologies and automation has accelerated demand for process orchestration a market projected to exceed $9 billion (€7.41 billion)by 2025 , according to Market Study Report LLP.

Through the collaboration, Blue Planet and Altran intend to pursue opportunities in service orchestration, cloud orchestration, inventory, analytics, network assurance, OSS/BSS integration and network automation. Blue Planet’s Intelligent Automation Portfolio is a comprehensive, open software suite that empowers service providers with deep insights about the network to optimise business processes, reduce costs and improve the customer experience.

Blue Planet is purpose-built for closed-loop automation combining multi-domain service orchestration, inventory federation, with analytics and assurance, unlocking network potential and business agility. As part of the Capgemini Group, Altran will provide its specialised offerings in the areas of system integration, engineering and R&D services, deployment, managed and support services. This combined with its, leading-edge software frameworks will be integrated with Blue Planet’s portfolio.

“Altran’s collaboration with Blue Planet enables operators to seize new service opportunities as they transform their existing infrastructure into next-generation networks that employ software-defined networking and network functions virtualisation,” says Dietmar Wendt, chief global sales & portfolio officer, engineering and R&D at Capgemini.

“Our co-created solutions will help operators shorten time to revenue by simplifying and automating service delivery across multiple vendor ecosystems and equipment that span the WAN, data centre and cloud.”

Rick Hamilton, senior vice president of Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, says, “Our partnership with Altran is key to executing digital transformation initiatives for operators around the globe looking to transform networks and realise the full potential of a software-defined and open approach.” Altran has worked with Ciena for many years, providing design engineering and product services and support.

