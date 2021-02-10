Vishal Dixit of Vodafone UK

Vodafone UK has selected Digitalk’s mobile service platform to support its growth in the MVNO sector. Digitalk is a global mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) service provider, offering cloud-based real-time communications platforms.

The new agreement uses Digitalk’s mobile cloud system to support Vodafone’s MVNO partners with the provision of highly reliable services including payment, customer promotions and lifecycle campaigns. Digitalk’s dedicated web services will help simplify the process of Vodafone integrating new customers.

Vishal Dixit, strategy & wholesale director, Vodafone UK, says, “We chose Digitalk for its reliable platform and the services they provide, including their mobile cloud system. The Digitalk service will play an important role in our continued growth in the MVNO sector, as we bring on new partners and provide increasingly sophisticated digital experiences for their customers.”

Justin Norris, CEO at Digitalk, says, “Vodafone is one of the most innovative technology companies and we’re very pleased to have been selected to support its MVNO growth strategy. Our Mobile Cloud services and our continued investment in the service will help Vodafone capitalise on current market opportunities.”

