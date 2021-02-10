Thomas Noren of Ericsson

Ericsson and T-Systems, a subsidiary of the Deutsche Telekom Group, are offering fully integrated campus network solutions to partners worldwide.

Based on Ericsson’s Campus Network infrastructure and T-Systems’ Edge Computing capabilities, the partnership delivers an integrated end-to-end solution to directly meet the site connectivity needs of enterprise customers through high-quality, seamless service.

According to management consultancy Arthur D Little forecasts, the market for private campus networks, services, and solutions could be worth €60-70 billion by 2025. Campus networks seamlessly combine public and private wireless connectivity to support diverse, innovative enterprise use cases. Locations include factory shop floors, logistics centres, airports, ports, oil and gas campuses and power plants.

The private network, which is isolated from the public network, is for the enterprise’s exclusive use. Thanks to dedicated spectrum usage and quality-of-service mechanisms, the private network can provide more secure, reliable and predictable 4G or 5G connectivity.

The integrated campus solution delivers low latency, high volume on-site data processing and high data security. These capabilities enable innovative business models and use cases, improved efficiency and cost reductions for enterprises. Based on an existing agreement between the companies in the German market, the new partnership will now be extended internationally.

Adel Al-Saleh, CEO T-Systems and board member of Deutsche Telekom AG, says, “As enterprises look to scale up their digitalisation and automation, working together with Ericsson enables us to meet global business needs quickly and securely. We can bring this technology to more customers in a way that is seamless, managed end-to-end, and scalable as customer needs evolve. We’re looking forward to seeing continued success in the marketplace thanks to this close collaboration.”

Thomas Noren, head of dedicated networks, Ericsson, says, “By joining T-Systems and Ericsson campus networks abilities, we are offering enterprises the ability to accelerate their path to Industry 4.0 with more advanced use cases. With the evolution to 5G, the networks will support applications that require even more bandwidth and lower latency. Ericsson’s portfolio of dedicated networks delivers reliable and secure wireless connectivity.”

