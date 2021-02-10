Bouygues Telecom has extended its partnership with Netcracker by upgrading to the solution vendor’s digital portfolio, including Netcracker Digital BSS.

The France-based operator is continuing its engagement for professional services to support both fixed line and mobile service offerings, including 5G. Bouygues provides mobile and internet services to residential and business customers.

Netcracker Digital BSS includes fully convergent, carrier-grade revenue management, including dynamic rating and billing capabilities, so that operators can monetise new digital services, accelerate time-to-market, develop new lines of business and future-proof their organisations. Bouygues has also extended its use of Netcracker Professional Services, including Support & Managed Services.

“As a key part of our growth strategy, we wanted to work with a partner that could deliver a modernised revenue management suite to enable us to expand into new digital services and monetise these offerings quickly,” says Olivier Heitz, CIO at Bouygues Telecom. “We have every confidence that Netcracker’s solution and services will allow us to handle the additional capacity from our organic growth.”

Yaniv Zilberman, vice president of sales, Europe at Netcracker comments, “We are delighted to continue on this journey with Bouygues Telecom as the operator expands its subscriber base and plans for future services and new revenue streams. We look forward to providing these solutions and services for ongoing success.” Netcracker Technology is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offering digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe.

