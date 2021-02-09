Elisa Automate has been selected by managed service provider of communication networks in Sweden, Transtema Network Services to enable new automation capabilities. Elisa Automate is a business unit of Polystar OSIX AB and a supplier of machine learning (ML) / artificial intelligence (AI)-based network automation solutions for communications service providers (CSPs).

Under the agreement, Elisa Automate will deliver and integrate its Virtual NOC (network operations centre) automation solution with Transtema’s 24/7 NOC. Transtema Network Services is a managed service provider of communication networks in Sweden.

The automation of network operation centres has become critically important to CSPs, says Polystar, because it can accelerate fault resolution, enhance efficiency and deliver significant cost-savings. Legacy, manually-intensive processes are no longer fit for purpose, as CSPs seek to operate and maintain networks that can support more agile service delivery.

This agreement marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the two companies, during which they will explore additional opportunities for collaboration. The first step in this journey is the comprehensive automation of Transtema’s Fault Management Process with the deployment of the Virtual NOC.

The Virtual NOC will be delivered through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model and will be hosted in Elisa’s cloud environment. With Elisa Automate software, network processes can be fully automated, allowing engineering experts to focus on other value-creating tasks. With the use of machine learning and AIs, Elisa Automate brings advanced predictive analytics and preventive maintenance to the networks.

“We are delighted to work with Polystar and Elisa Automate on this project. An efficient NOC is fundamental to our business. The process automation Virtual NOC offers gives us new levels of autonomy and efficiency,” says Magnus Eriksson, managing director of Transtema Network Services. “Polystar and Elisa Automate are helping us to unlock the new levels of agility we need to support efficient network operation, tuned to the needs of the next decade.”

The zero-touch automation of real-time fault management processes enabled by Elisa Automate delivers considerable benefits. It supports automatic network fault resolution and creates significant time savings, reducing the workload for experts in the first- and second-level operations team, allowing resources to be directed to more profitable activities.

“We are truly excited to partner with Transtema and support their current and future business objectives in being their innovative partner within the domain of Automation,” comments Kirsi Valtari, EVP of Elisa Automate. “We are looking forward to securing Zero-Touch Network Operations for Transtema and recognise that this is a critical milestone for them and their future growth ambitions.”

