Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has announced a multi-year extension to its partnership with CSG. Mobily will deploy CSG’s suite of revenue and customer management solutions to accelerate growth, introduce new products and services and evolve the customer experience through traditional and digital channels.

“Mobily is committed to its strategic vision of becoming a fully integrated operator. Ongoing transformation programs will enable Mobily to continue providing world class communications services, combined with an exceptional digital experience for our customers,” says Alaa Malki, CTO at Mobily.

“By capitalising on our two companies’ combined industry knowledge and customer engagement expertise, this new era in our strategic partnership will empower Mobily to provide exciting digital products and services that simplify and enhance our customer journey and experience.

Our partnership with CSG supports our corporate strategy, technology innovation and advancement of our service offerings to our rapidly growing customer base. It also supports our overall transformation goals of being an agile and dynamic company that capitalises on opportunities presented by 5G and beyond, whilst providing a unified customer experience across all Mobily communication channels,” adds Malki.

CSG will deploy a full-stack solution that optimises Mobily’s ability to increase process agility and go-to-market flexibility, while lowering expenditures. The CSG solution will shift Mobily’s billing and revenue management operations to a consolidated managed services model, replacing existing legacy systems with one that digitally transforms Mobily’s systems and business operations.

“Mobily truly exemplifies industry leadership, fully aligning itself with Vision 2030 to help drive a vibrant and sustainable digital economy across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while providing an exceptional experience for its customers,” says James Kirby, head of CSG’s EMEA business. “CSG is pleased to open a new chapter in our 12-year partnership with Mobily, driving their digital transformation, while strengthening their position in a highly competitive Saudi market.”

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest fibre to the home (FTTH) networks, in addition to one of the largest data centre systems worldwide.

Mobily has been listed on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul stock exchange since 2004. Major shareholders are Etisalat Emirates Group (27.99%) and the General Organization for Social Insurance (6.9%). The remaining shares are owned by institutional and retail investors.

