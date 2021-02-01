William Webb of CBNG

Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) has announced the appointment of its new chief technology officer (CTO) William Webb, as the organisation continues to drive forward advances within Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

With more than 30 years of experience, Webb was previously the president of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, becoming one of the youngest president in a century. In his time within the telecoms industry, he was also director of technology resources at the UK regulator, Ofcom for over seven years and director of corporate strategy at Motorola.

“We are thrilled to welcome William to CBNG during an exciting time for the company, as we focus on breaking into new markets with our range of FWA solutions and software services,” says Nigel Hall, CEO at CBNG. “As momentum continues around 5G, our focus is on creating and developing next-generation products, as well as enhancing our network planning, design and optimisation tools to meet the ever-evolving industry demands. I’m looking forward to William playing a strategic role at CBNG over the coming months.”

Webb will be responsible for leading the company’s technology vision and strategy, defining the future direction of CBNG’s solutions to ensure they meet the challenges that modern connectivity presents. This includes the development of a product which will take on the challenge of 5G, complementing CBNG’s existing and highly successful VectaStar platform.

“Providing broadband connections to homes and offices has never been more important, and wireless is the only way to deliver this quickly outside urban areas,” explains Webb. “With CBNG’s heritage and expertise there is a unique opportunity to connect the unconnected and make a real difference to the world. I’m looking forward to bringing 30 years of experience to optimising the technology and matching the solution to the changing needs of the market.”

VectaStar is said to be the widely deployed and referenced licensed point-to-multipoint network solution in the world, with more than 150 customers currently using it in over 50 countries. Recently CBNG announced its latest release of the A2/A3 variant of VectaStar at the end of 2020, allowing licence holders in the US to operate in a band that up until recently, had been under-utilised.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus