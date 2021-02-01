Three UK’s new Pay As You Go offering is being powered by the Go Digital solution, which combines MATRIXX Digital Commerce with Salesforce Communications Cloud and other technologies tailored for mobile providers. MATRIXX Software is a US-based, global provider of 5G monetisation solutions for the communications industry.

Pay As You Go is an omnichannel pre-pay offering built from scratch with, says the company, “transformative technology to power a reinvented customer experience”.

The new Pay As You Go service was launched on Three’s new cloud-based IT infrastructure, as part of the operator’s goal of delivering better connectivity, every day for every customer. Designed with a customer-centric approach, the new service uses MATRIXX Digital Commerce to provide real-time usage tracking, enhanced personalisation and full customer control over their experience through a new full-featured mobile app.

Delivering a right time, right place, omnichannel experience, Three’s website, call centre and retail interactions leverage Salesforce Communications Cloud, Service Cloud and Experience Cloud applications to provide customers with an efficient experience across all channels.

“At Three, our mission is to provide a better-connected life for our customers. Our new Pay As You Go offering is the first launch on our new IT systems which will allow us to deliver better service through a fully digital experience. We selected Go Digital™ from MATRIXX and integrated it with Salesforce because they present technologies capable of providing our customers with the truly digital offering they deserve,” says Susan Buttsworth, chief operating officer, Three UK.

As part of its digital transformation efforts, Three UK deployed the Go Digital solution, using technologies from MATRIXX and Salesforce, which provides cloud native customer engagement and BSS applications purpose-built for the needs of digital service providers. Go Digital is a market solution providing omnichannel engagement and monetisation capabilities to match Three UK’s customer-centric vision.

“As the digital revolution continues, mobile operators need flexible, cost-effective, scalable solutions that improve their existing capabilities while building for the future of 5G devices,” according to Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “Three UK has a strong, customer-first vision designed to enable an enhanced customer experience. We are proud to collaborate with Salesforce to help Three UK succeed as a digital disrupter.”

Dan Ford, SVP & general manager, communications & media industries, Salesforce comments, “We’re excited and honoured to be part of the solution supporting Three UK’s digital transformation program, along with MATRIXX. Three UK’s successful launch showcases the power of Go Digital and how it can be a game changer for digital disrupters.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus