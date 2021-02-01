Cybercrime costs are about to exceed US$1 trillion (€0.83 trillion) in 2020. Business owners rushed to adapt their workplace, and most importantly their remote work access, exposing themselves to costly cyber threats as new security issues arise.

Although the need for secure authentication has been understood by heads of security who enable VPNs (virtual private networks) for remote employee access to corporate networks, this protocol is no longer sufficient in 2021.

Launching Mobile Workplace Connect, Transatel reportedly offers enterprises a secure, cost-effective, and fast-deployment solution, from any country of operation. As a cellular connectivity provider and part of the NTT Group, Transatel has gained expertise in network security and continues to develop innovations to help businesses connect assets and people worldwide.

A cost-effective solution

VPNs are an important component of network security, but insufficient to protect company networks from data breaches on their own. Corporate communications are at risk even if they are conducted via a VPN if the access to this VPN takes place via public or home Wi-Fi.

Mobile Workplace Connect’s traffic routing capabilities can isolate corporate data transmissions from the public internet, reducing the threat of phishing, snooping, DNS cache poisoning or man-in-the-middle attack by a hacker.

While educating employees on security is necessary, it will prove more effective to provide options to strengthen a company’s IT resilience and reduce risks linked to the human factor.

Secure connectivity for all mobile devices, not just computers

Security breaches can come from any mobile device connected to the company’s network, smartphones, computers, but also mobile applications which are increasingly introduced by companies for employees’ day-to-day operations.

Without an always available and secure connectivity solution, mobile and remote employees will resort to public Wi-Fi, or connect over many networks often controlled by third parties. Device hacking, sniffing or impostor Wi-Fi hotspots are all possible means for hackers to get access to the company’s on-premises applications and cloud environments.

In the case of home Wi-Fi, the threat often comes from infected or less secure devices connected to the network such as smart appliances. To avoid hazardous connections from remote workers’ devices, Transatel’s Mobile Workplace Connect solution enables instant and secure connectivity for any device equipped with SIM or eSIM. It offers advanced services, which can be tailored to a company’s needs with:

Data services

These services include traffic isolation (private APN and VPN), dedicated routing to company premises or cloud provider, traffic filtering and classification, network switch, and traffic analytics (near-real-time CDRs).

Interface services

Transatel supplies a fleet management platform with APIs for SIM lifecycle management (activate, suspend, and terminate) for data plan management (subscription, inventory and catalogue management), and notification (data plan subscription events and subscriber events).

“Home or public Wi-Fi, as well as VPN-only security measures, have brought forward the underlying security risks for businesses since the increase of remote work in the context of the global pandemic. Transatel’s Mobile Workplace Connect offers a simple solution to answer the need for growing data usage and secure remote work, with the added advantage of controlling costs and increased productivity. Benefiting from NTT’s worldwide salesforce, this solution can be deployed anywhere,” says Jacques Bonifay, Transatel’s CEO.

A single solution for strong authentication

Using Transatel’s SIM with Mobile Workplace Connect, any company can meet these security requirements while connecting their remote or mobile employees anywhere in the world.

Always available to the user, since it can be placed in a PC, tablet, dual-SIM smartphone or smart hotspot, it allows for strong authentication of the user and a high assurance level of eIDAS, the new EU regulation for electronic signatures.

Up until today, companies looking for a two-factor authentication method, which combines the use of a password and a hardware or biometric solution, were faced with a compromise more than a choice, using SMS authentication with a tolerable but still not satisfactory level of security, or using hardware devices, with the highest level of security but expensive and inconvenient for the end-user.

Transatel now offers with Mobile Workplace Connect a cost-effective strong authentication for any company using devices with cellular connectivity, as well as enhanced security options allowing traffic control, isolation and analysis with private APNs and VPNs.

Increase employee productivity

A company needs security measures that do not impede on employee productivity for managers, mobile employees, and IT professionals. Because Mobile Workplace Connect ensures always-on connectivity, employees can now work without service interruption, wherever they need to be.

