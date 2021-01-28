Magnus Friberg of Icomera

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies announced an agreement with public transportation Internet connectivity provider, Icomera. Under the agreement, Icomera will be HyperloopTT’s official digital partner, equipment supplier, and systems integrator for its wireless capsule-to-ground communications.

As passengers travel at airplane speeds on the ground, Icomera’s connectivity platform will enable Internet connectivity for passengers who wish to be productive or entertained while they travel, as well as providing critical and secure communications functions, such as interfacing with embedded capsule sensors.

HyperloopTT engineers will work alongside Icomera to deploy Icomera’s cutting-edge TraXside™ solution. Icomera TraXside™ is a radio and fibre network with dedicated antennas placed at intervals along the HyperloopTT system.

Icomera hardware in HyperloopTT capsules will deliver gigabit bandwidth to each capsule, equivalent to passengers streaming over 10,000 songs or 200 HD films concurrently. Phase 1 of Icomera TraXside™ testing for Hyperloop transport is set to take place in Toulouse, France, in Q1-Q2 2021.

Andres De Leon, HyperloopTT’s CEO, says, “High-speed wireless communications are an absolute must for today’s transportation, and Icomera is the perfect partner to bring the fastest broadband speeds to the fastest transportation system.”

Magnus Friberg, Icomera’s CEO, says: “Icomera is pleased to become a Digital Partner to HyperloopTT and to work with other leaders in their fields to demonstrate the feasibility of this exciting new mode of high-speed transport. When used in conjunction with other sustainable means of transportation, Icomera foresees Hyperloop technology contributing to a much cleaner, safer, and more connected future.”

According to Wilfred Petrie, executive vice-president of Engie, in charge of Engie Solutions, “This innovative project provides an important step in our mission to reinvent global living and working standards. There is great potential for Hyperloop to provide an additional low-carbon method for long-distance passenger transport in the future.”

This announcement was preceded in December by three announcements from HyperloopTT including agreements with Ferrovial, Hitachi Rail, and Altran part of Capgemini.

