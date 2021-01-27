Mario Mayerthaler of Invenium

Austria-based Mario Mayerthaler has been appointed CEO of the Styrian start-up Invenium. A majority stake in Invenium was taken over by A1 Telekom Austria Group in January 2021.

Mayerthaler takes on the CEO role in addition to his responsibilities as head of Innovation at A1 Telekom Austria Group, where he manages and expands the “A1 Start up Campus” and the Group’s intrapreneurship programme.

The high-tech start-up Invenium emerged from a spin-off of Graz University of Technology and the Graz Know-Centre. Invenium offers analysis of movement flows for traffic, smart city, tourism, retail and other sectors, with the special feature of a 100% digital analysis.

“I have known the Invenium team for a very long time. Right after the company was founded in 2017, we brought them to our A1 Start-up Campus. Our cooperation is a good example of the successful expansion of a comprehensive digital ecosystem together with partners from business and science,” explains Mario Mayerthaler. “I am looking forward to further developing Invenium together with the founder team and the possibilities A1 Telekom Austria Group is providing.”

A1 Telekom Austria Group COO Alejandro Plater adds, “With his years of expertise in the field of innovation, Mario and his team will lead the company into the future in the best possible way and also accelerate the growth course on an international level. Our product ‘A1 Mobility Insights’ has already proven helpful in the Corona crisis management and offers valuable privacy-compliant insights into the behaviour of the target groups for many industries.” A doctor of law, Mayerthaler studied in Graz. He now lives with his family in Vienna.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus