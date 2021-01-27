Russell Lux of TelcoSwitch

TelcoSwitch, a provider of unified communications (UC) and compliance solutions, has acquired the OneVoice cloud-based hosted telephony platform from Qunifi, the Worcester, UK-based company, for an undisclosed sum.

The Qunifi OneVoice solution is an open-source cloud telephony platform with a particular focus around hospitality, and proprietary integration with Microsoft Teams. As part of the acquisition the OneVoice base of resellers will also migrate to become TelcoSwitch channel partners.

Russell Lux, CEO, TelcoSwitch, states, “This is a strategic acquisition for TelcoSwitch that adds a technology footprint along with a healthy base of channel partners. Those partners benefit not only from our commitment to the OneVoice platform, but also gain access to the full suite of TelcoSwitch products and services, enabling them to further add value to their customers.”

Paul Landsman, CFO, TelcoSwitch adds, “The OneVoice acquisition is our first following the recent £4m (€4.53m) investment we secured at the turn of the year. The focus of securing growth funding was to aggressively scale up our recruitment efforts while acquiring solutions and companies that align with the growth strategy of the TelcoSwitch Group. This acquisition is one of our first steps toward that.”

