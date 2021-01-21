Nokia announced that it has launched 5G services with mobile operator, Optus at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The move provides visitors attending sporting or music events with access to incredibly fast indoor and outdoor 5G coverage with speeds over 1Gbps.

Nokia has supported Optus with the deployment of the technology as well as its ambitious goals for 5G. Optus is utilising Nokia’s 5G AirScale indoor Radio solution (ASiR) to provide comprehensive coverage for indoor zones such as corporate boxes or VIP areas.

The solution supports major network technologies and is designed to be easy to upgrade from 4G to 5G new radio (NR). It includes indoor small cells that deliver a consistent 5G user experience with high data rates across multiple zones.

Nokia has provided equipment from its AirScale Radio Access portfolio for seamless outdoor 5G coverage, including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and its AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head solution. It has also supplied its 5G small cells solution for enhanced coverage and capacity in public spaces. These solutions enable Optus to build on its existing network leadership in Australia and deliver connectivity and capacity benefits to consumers.

Nokia’s 5G solutions help deliver an enhanced stadium end-user experience. Low latency, high bandwidth connectivity can give spectators access to different camera angles in real-time, ultra high definition video from their smartphones, as well as information overlays to enhance the performance.

Venue operators also benefit with enhanced retail opportunities; enhanced video capture and processing capabilities for critical functions such as security as well as support for building automation and inventory management. Optus has deployed Nokia’s 5G indoor and outdoor radio system and reported peak speeds of 1.1 Gbps downlink and 100 Mbps uplink for lightning-fast 5G coverage throughout Optus Stadium.

Through Nokia’s Professional Services expertise in supporting events with advanced network planning and cognitive services, Optus’ customers can enjoy excellent 5G coverage and high improvement in both downlink and uplink speed across the venue.

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, CEO, Optus Network Australia, Optus Singtel Pty. Ltd, says, “5G will be transformative in the home, at work and when we are at play, like cheering on your team or singing along to your favourite artist. We know people have been eager to get back into Optus Stadium with a full crowd and with Optus 5G now enabled throughout the stadium, fans will be able to connect at the speed of their excitement.”

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, says, “We are delighted to partner with Optus to deliver these extraordinary 5G experiences at Optus Stadium. Nokia is proud to support Optus’ pioneering vision for compelling indoor and outdoor 5G coverage both here and across the Optus network.”

