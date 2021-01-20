Alexander Gorbunov of MTS

Mobile TeleSystems, Russia’s mobile operator and a provider of media and digital services, and Vodafone Group PLC, a telecommunications company in Europe and Africa, announce the extension of the companies’ existing strategic partnership through to 2023.

The new agreement further builds on the companies’ successful track record of close collaboration across procurement, marketing, and network operations that stretches back to 2008. In addition, the strategic partnership envisions a series of joint projects aimed at identifying new opportunities to enhance MTS’s business operations, drive technology innovation, and strengthen strategic execution across the consumer and enterprise segments.

Looking ahead, the companies aim to share best practices in strategically important areas, including approaches to accelerate digital transformation and speeding up the launch of innovative new products and solutions. In addition, the agreement gives MTS access to Vodafone’s extensive scale and expertise across network and IT management, supply chain and equipment procurement.

Alexander Gorbunov, MTS vice president for strategy and development, commented, “Partnering with Vodafone unlocks new opportunities for MTS to leverage our partner’s expertise toward enhancing our operations and business productivity. Over the past 12 years, our strategic partnership with Vodafone has delivered significant benefits, saving MTS time and resources as we executed on key infrastructure projects, as well as improving our network development and enhancing our product launches.”

Diego Massidda, CEO partner markets at Vodafone Group added, “We are pleased to continue our mutually beneficial partnership with MTS. This next phase of our strategic partnership will focus on projects where our market knowledge and global expertise can deliver incremental value to MTS’s business goals across its operations.”

