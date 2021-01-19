With advanced analytics from Eagle Eye Cloud VMS, alarms can now be monitored and acted upon automatically from the evalink alarm monitoring platform bringing significant operational advantages to service operation centres (SOCs).

Eagle Eye Networks, a global specialist in cloud video surveillance, and Sitasys, providers of a cloud alarm management platform, have now integrated the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS and its analytics functionality into the evalink Alarm Monitoring Platform. This reportedly allows Service Operations Centres to more efficiently and effectively manage an unlimited number of cameras without additional human resources.

This development builds on the existing partnership between Sitasys and Eagle Eye Networks to create an enhanced security monitoring platform by implementing a cloud-to-cloud integration of video surveillance and alarm monitoring. This integration allows users to immediately connect Eagle Eye Networks VMS into the revolutionary cloud based evalink alarm management platform from Sitasys.

Sitasys used Eagle Eye Networks RESTful API platform and Big Data Video Framework to rapidly develop and deliver a unique cyber secured integration between its alarm management evalink platform and the Eagle Eye Networks cloud-based video surveillance platform. The integrated system allows users to connect video analytics with smart workflows to automate operational processes. In addition, the user can index, search, retrieve, and analyse video based on alarms from the Sitasys system. The integration and verification process saves time, reduces operations to a minimum, and prevents unnecessary intervention costs.

“Our true cloud environment, open platform and advances analytics are not only changing the video surveillance industry, but cloud-to-cloud integration with partners like Sitasys is extending the capabilities of the alarm monitoring industry creating a safer, more secure environment and providing business intelligence than can improve operations,” says Rishi Lodhia, managing director, Eagle Eye Networks in EMEA.

“This form of automated monitoring is a first in the industry and will give businesses the opportunity to outsource their Video Monitoring at a lower cost with better accuracy creating benefits for everyone involved. This is an example of how AI can optimise the whole value chain within the security industry. We’re proud to join with Sitasys in pushing the boundaries of technology and client experience.”

Working closely together the engineering teams at Eagle Eye Networks and Sitasys completed development and quality assurance in two weeks. The functionality meets an often requested need for Service Operation Centres that want to scale their business, add additional remote monitoring services and manage more cameras without adding additional resources.

“With evalink, we help companies automate processes and create additional value for their customers,” adds Peter Monte, CEO and founder of Sitasys AG. “Seamless integration of true cloud systems results in a fantastic ecosystem with best-in-class experiences and services for its users. The integration with a cloud video surveillance partner was something we didn’t have, and we were keen on creating this to show how simple and intuitive systems can be embedded nowadays, while adding exceptional value to the client.”