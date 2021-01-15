iBASIS, a provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, has launched its Managed Cloud-Based Security Portfolio for mobile network operators (MNOs) around the globe. It is working in partnership with global telecoms security company, Positive Technologies, to cost-effectively and immediately deliver security intelligence.

The strategic partnership offers a comprehensive security solution that is said to fully protect customer networks, giving mobile operators greater control. iBASIS’ Security iQ360TM portfolio is a hosted, fully managed solution in the global IPX network. The solution leverages unparalleled 360-degree intelligence for in-depth visibility, monitoring, attack detection, and mitigation while providing automatic updates against continuously evolving threats.

“We at iBASIS are thrilled to partner with Positive Technologies, a pioneer in signaling security research and leading global provider of telecom cybersecurity solutions, to bring this world-leading solution to market,” says Chris Lennartz, vice president, product management. “By adding Positive Technologies’ in-depth signaling research to iBASIS’ Security iQ360, MNOs will be better positioned to protect their brand reputation while increasing customer loyalty and trust.”

“As one of the largest international signaling, voice, and data networks, iBASIS is uniquely positioned to deliver this much-needed service,” adds Michael Downs, managing director UK and EMEA at Positive Technologies. “We are very proud of our innovative partnership to bring a truly robust and agile solution to the market. Mobile operators are increasingly asking for security to be delivered as part of their IPX experience. We are excited to perfectly complement iBASIS’ signaling security solution as we share the same holistic approach and best practices.”

“Every year, security breaches cost mobile providers over $30 billion (€24.74 billion) in revenue losses,” says Kaleido Intelligence’s chief of research, Steffen Sorrell. “iBASIS’ Security iQ360 Portfolio and partnership with Positive Technologies is well-poised to address mobile operators’ urgent security needs within the signaling ecosystem.”

Key benefits of the iBASIS and Positive Technologies partnership include:

Full visibility with real time monitoring of all attacks

Completely secure signaling networks as an ongoing process

Protection of brand reputation, increase in customer loyalty, and prevention of revenue loss

No operational impact, all provided as a ‘cloud’ solution

Visibility of ongoing attack development even after by-passing mobile operator’s firewall

Support operators as they transition to 5G and the massive IoT era

iBASIS and Positive Technologies will host a webinar on Wednesday 17th February at 2pm CET/ 8pm UK, moderated by Kaleido Intelligence, sharing the latest trends, regulatory measures, and real-world case studies. Click here to register now.

