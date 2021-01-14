Enrico Basso of Polystar

Polystar, a global supplier of analytics, service assurance and automation solutions for the telecom industry, reports that Magenta, a mobile network operator in Austria, has secured first place in new rankings produced by Connect, supported by KALIX VoLTE performance monitoring.

Magenta, formerly T-Mobile Austria, operates in a fiercely competitive market, in which quality has become a key differentiator for customers. Having made quality improvements a strategic target, Magenta invested in a complete, VoLTE upgrade to its network. To ensure success, Magenta needed to measure the resulting voice quality and, after a competitive RFQ process, selected Polystar’s KALIX to provide VoLTE service performance monitoring.

KALIX offers dedicated VoLTE service performance monitoring and customised KPIs, allowing full analysis of quality and service delivery. In addition, it provides rich troubleshooting tools and service impact analysis. The investments in VoLTE and KALIX met with immediate success. In the tests, Magenta scored highly across all categories, from city to country, on road and rail.

“The performance of our new VoLTE offer has exceeded all expectations”, notes Walter Langer, VP network operations at Magenta. “We are thrilled about the quality we have been able to deliver across all regions. But we wouldn’t have been able to achieve these results without a completely reliable monitoring system that revealed the insights we need to tune our offer. KALIX has been instrumental in helping to secure our service performance enhancements.”

KALIX allowed Magenta to define relevant KPIs to optimise its VoLTE service, including speech quality and call setup time. This was achieved in collaboration with Polystar’s Professional Services team, working hand-in-hand with Magenta’s experts.

“In Austria, all of the operators offer VoLTE, so expectations are high. The fact that Magenta could take leadership like this, shows exceptional dedication to the launch of a new service and we’re excited to have worked with the team to accomplish this,” says Enrico Basso, business region director of Polystar. “We are continuing to refine the KALIX VoLTE portal to ensure that this success can be maintained, uncovering new insights and delivering new alarms for continuous service assurance.”

KALIX enables agile visualisation of data, with a comprehensive, end-to-end view, spanning all networks and services. It generates dynamic reports and offers intuitive work-flows, the ability to interact with live data, run ad-hoc analyses, build reports, share and collaborate. KALIX makes data accessible, allowing organisations such as Magenta to optimise performance for VoLTE and other services.

