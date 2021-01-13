Italian communications service provider Tiscali has converged its business support system (BSS) functions, including online rating and charging, across its lines of business. Netcracker Technology reports that this is in order to better support 5G and other next-generation services and move toward its goal of becoming a full quad-play operator.

Tiscali will leverage the next-generation revenue management features in Netcracker Digital BSS, part of the Netcracker 2020 portfolio, while moving from traditional support and maintenance to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model.

Tiscali, a long-time Netcracker customer, is a smart telco with one of the largest fibre coverage available in Italy. It provides high-speed internet access, voice, mobile and other value-added services to business and residential customers throughout the country.

Netcracker’s cloud-based Support & Maintenance service uses an extensive analytics-based toolset and data monitoring and analysis to provide visibility into the critical businesses within the CSP. This helps identify and resolve issues before they escalate and keeps operations within established SLAs and KPIs.

“Netcracker has been a long-term trusted partner for the company, and we rely on the converged Digital BSS solution to support both residential and enterprise customers. By shifting to an on-premise SaaS model, alongside Netcracker Support & Maintenance, we will be able to meet our business goals while being confident that we will experience a high level of service quality and uninterrupted system performance,” says Luca Manunza, IT Governance manager at Tiscali.

“This assurance will allow us to continue to evolve our services, bring new services to market quickly and stay ahead of the competition.”

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Tiscali by providing our convergent Digital BSS solution, which will bring an improved customer experience, support for B2B2X revenue streams and our managed services in a cloud-based model,” comments Benedetto Spaziani, regional vice president EMEA at Netcracker.

“This will give Netcracker the ability to provide product and solution support and upgrades, as well as continuous business requirements analysis, which will give Tiscali the highest level of system performance and business continuity.”

