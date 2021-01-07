Dan Streetman of TIBCO

TIBCO Software Inc., a global provider in enterprise data, has closed the acquisition of Information Builders, Inc. (ibi). This follows its announcement in October of the intention to acquire the business.

The acquisition marks the addition of ibi’s data management and analytics capabilities to the advanced TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. The formal integration of ibi into TIBCO began in early January, following the end of ibi’s financial year end on December 31st, 2020.

“We’re excited to recognise the exceptional technology and great reputation built by ibi, and we look forward to providing our existing and future customers with an even broader range of innovative, data-driven solutions to support faster, smarter digital transformations,” says Dan Streetman, chief executive officer, TIBCO.

With the acquisition closure, TIBCO will focus on business alignment and resource mapping for the ongoing health and support of its expanded customer base and worldwide partner network. TIBCO’s range of advanced products, including the award-winning TIBCO Spotfire and TIBCO Cloud Integration offerings, will provide ibi customers and partners with an array of additional modern solutions to solve their critical business challenges. ibi’s offerings will further enhance TIBCO’s portfolio, delivering even more value to new and existing clients across the numerous industries where TIBCO and ibi share deep expertise.

“This represents a significant opportunity for TIBCO and ibi as customers strive to become data-first enterprises. There is tremendous potential for any platform that can integrate and manage data to create intelligent workflows for employees, partners, and customers,” says Howard Dresner, chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services.

According to TIBCO, ibi’s data quality, preparation, and integration products are a valuable addition to the TIBCO Any Data Hub and TIBCO Responsive Application Mesh strategies announced at TIBCO NOW 2020 in September. Furthermore, the addition of ibi’s analytics solution, WebFOCUS, are expected to strengthen and enrich the TIBCO Hyperconverged Analytics offerings.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus