Event date: February 23 – 25, 2021

Shanghai, China

Network with a crowd that’s historically been made up of 43% key decision makers from our industry, have 15+ new business opportunities in 3 days, and advance your business strategy with insights from top influencers.

MWC Shanghai 2021 is where global CEOs come together to shape the future through connective technology. Redefining our industry and improving the lives of everyone.

This is the place to do business, connect with leaders, and harness the power of connectivity to help the world thrive. This is Connected Impact, MWC Shanghai, 23 – 25 February 2021.

Buy Your Pass HERE