ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, announced that ZTE and China Unicom have completed China’s comprehensive power saving function verification for 5G terminals.

ZTE and China Unicom have applied several power saving solutions in commercial 5G networks to reduce the power consumption of 5G terminals and extend the mobile battery life. The verification result has showed that the power consumption of 5G terminals was reduced by at least 7% within 2 hours while the terminal’s battery life increased by around 20%.

In this verification, ZTE and China Unicom have employed a series of device power saving solutions, including CDRX (Connected Discontinuous Reception), BWP (Bandwidth Part), Uplink Intelligent Pre-scheduling and Uplink Beam Switching.

The discontinuous reception technology(DRX) is applied when the terminal is in idle state, thereby reducing the terminal’s monitoring and detection time to the network. Meanwhile, bandwidth part (BWP) is applied to support UE (User Equipment) bandwidth adaptation to help reduce device power consumption in service state.

Tested in the 2-hour service state or idle state, the terminal power consumption is reduced by 7% to 20%, which shows that ZTE’s terminal power saving solution can improve the terminal’s battery life without impact on user experience and network performance.

In addition, ZTE has introduced PowerPilot, the industry’s AI-powered service-awareness energy saving solution to reduce 5G carbon impact, saving up to 20% of energy in a multi-mode network.

Moving forward, ZTE will make more efforts towards energy efficiency and climate change in the future, and work with operators to build green 5G networks.

