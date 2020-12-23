Udo Muller of Paysafecard

Paysafe, a integrated payments platform, announced that it has expanded its longstanding partnership with Microsoft, bringing the tech giant to millions of its customers with online cash payments, by activating paysafecard as a payment option in the Microsoft Store in 22 countries.

Paysafecard is available in 50 countries through a sales network of more than 650,000 sales outlets and enables consumers to pay for goods and services online with cash. Payment transactions are processed easily and securely with a 16-digit code. Consumers also have the option of combining credit with the “my paysafecard” online account. Sensitive financial data such as bank details or credit card details are not required.

The collaboration between Microsoft and Paysafe integrates paysafecard as a payment option for all single purchases of digital consumer goods that are available in the Microsoft Store and on Xbox.com. This option is now available in 22 countries namely Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Finland, France, Greece, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovakia, Spain, Czech Republic and Hungary.

More countries will be added and the availability of paysafecard as a payment option will be expanded to include purchases on the Xbox game console in early 2021.

Udo Müller, CEO of Paysafecard, says, “Working with a technology giant like Microsoft, which offers such a wide variety of hardware and software products that millions of people use every day, enables us to reach an enormous new group of customers. And Microsoft, whose mission is to empower every person and organisation on the planet to achieve more, is made even more accessible with a simple eCash solution as an easy-to-use payment option.”

Trevor Nies, senior director of payments at Microsoft, comments on the partnership, “We are proud to offer customers with a cash preference access to the world of online shopping with a solution that is as reliable, simple and secure as paysafecard. Making this Paysafe eCash payment solution available to millions of our customers who buy our products online was a logical next step for us. ”

