Nokia has been selected by Proximus Luxembourg in a seven-year deal to supply 5G coverage nationwide. The project will support Proximus Luxembourg’s efforts to deliver on the Luxembourg government’s strategy of digitising the country and driving innovation underpinned by 5G networks. Nokia will replace the incumbent radio vendor in the deal with deployment expected to commence next year.

Nokia will supply its AirScale Single RAN (S-RAN) portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage, including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and Nokia AirScale radio access products. Proximus Luxembourg has also been awarded spectrum in the 700Mhz band for ultra-reliable, low-latency communication and the 3.5Ghz band for dense urban coverage.

These solutions will enable Proximus Luxembourg to build on its existing network leadership and deliver connectivity and capacity benefits to consumers at ultra-low latencies, as well as reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiencies. Nokia Software’s NetAct network management solution will securely manage Proximus Luxembourg’s networks.

Both companies will leverage their keen focus on innovation to accelerate the digitalisation of Luxembourg through the development of connectivity, resilient infrastructures and 5G in demand by both consumers and business segments such as financial or manufacturing. The deal consolidates Nokia’s existing partnership with Proximus Luxembourg and the Proximus Group, following Nokia’s recent appointment by Proximus Belgium for 5G.

Gerard Hoffmann, CEO of Proximus Luxembourg, says, “Luxembourg is a very dynamic and competitive market that represents many opportunities in the 5G era across a range of verticals. Working together with Nokia we want to encourage consumers and businesses to fully embrace 5G and take advantage of the incredible opportunities it will bring to the country.”

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, comments, “We are delighted and proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Proximus Luxembourg which demonstrates its continued confidence in Nokia and our technology. Nokia was also recently selected by Proximus Belgium for 5G and this deal continues Nokia’s strategic partnership with the Proximus Group. We look forward to supporting its 5G journey.”

