Infinera reports that KPU Telecommunications, a local provider of residential and business communications services owned by the city of Ketchikan in Alaska, deployed Infinera’s XTM Series to enhance broadband service connectivity for end-user customers.

The XTM solution enables KPU to offer flexible optical and packet-based high-speed services while cost-effectively powering high-speed 200G optical transport over its 167-kilometre-long unamplified undersea fibre cable connecting the city of Ketchikan to mainland terrestrial destinations.

KPU operates one of the most robust fibre-to-home local networks in Alaska, with service offerings spanning residential high-speed internet, digital cable TV, voice services, and high-speed services tailored to the needs of small, medium, and large enterprises. The high level of flexibility of the XH800, an ultra-low-latency packet aggregation device within the XTM Series, enables KPU to support reliable 1 gigabit (1G), 10G, 25G, 100G, and 200G transport connectivity to meet growing customer bandwidth demands now and into the future.

The Infinera solution included Network Operations Centre (NOC) services, delivering an operational assurance model that supplements KPU’s strong in-house operations team.

“The rich feature set of the Infinera solution combined with exceptional service and support laid the foundation for a strong technology partnership that is yielding benefits for all of our customers in Ketchikan,” says Ed Cushing, division manager, KPU Telecommunications.

“In addition to the plug, play, and walk away experience, we were extremely pleased with all aspects of the deployment and Infinera’s ability to meet key milestones in the face of exceptionally tight project deadlines and ongoing logistical challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic particularly in light of the requirement to coordinate simultaneous cross-border installations in Alaska and Canada.”

“Residents of local communities like Ketchikan have the same growing broadband needs as more densely populated regions, and ensuring reliable, high-capacity transport connectivity is no less critical to local network operators,” says Nick Walden, senior vice president, Sales at Infinera.

“We were excited to take on this new challenge with a new customer and pleased to exceed expectations by delivering a solution that provided the economics, capacity, and future-proofing features KPU required. Our Network Management service worked directly with the KPU team to ensure a seamless operations transition.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus