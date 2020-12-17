Daphne Loukas of Out There Impact

Out There Impact, the impact division of mobile advertising and data monetisation company Out There Media, committed to using the power of mobile technology for the greater good, is collaborating with the World Health Organization (WHO) to launch a global mobile education campaign looking to contain the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

The two organisations will work together to distribute messages to more than three hundred million global citizens by early 2021 via Out There Impact’s mobile engagement platform and its mobile operator partners.

This ambitious undertaking will start with feature-rich, interactive and actionable mobile messaging made available to the customers of 15 of Out There Impact’s mobile operator partners in Europe, Africa and Asia. Taking part in the first phase of the initiative are, MTN Ghana, MTN Nigeria and MTN South Africa; Ooredoo Indosat Indonesia; Orange Spain; Telefonica Germany/o2 and o2 UK; Vodacom South Africa; Vodafone Germany and UK; and 9Mobile Nigeria.

This global distribution will reach 200 million citizens initially and be supplemented by further distributions from additional mobile operators, reaching more than 300 million people by early 2021. Out There Impact and the WHO’s ultimate ambition is to reach the total addressable global audience of Out There Impact’s network, via all its mobile operator partners some 1.5 billion people.

The initial phase launching will leverage Rich Communication Services (RCS), supported by mobile operators. RCS is a brand-new mobile messaging standard offering an interactive, actionable and feature-packed experience including rich media, videos, chatbots and more. Citizens will be able to interact with a chatbot providing life-saving information about preventing the spread of COVID-19, with tips, advice, and a video to stay safe during the pandemic.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread at alarming rates around the world, it is vital that we arm global citizens with accurate information to keep people safe and informed,” says Andy Pattison, team lead Digital Channels, World Health Organization. “To cut through the abundance of information about the virus and recent COVID-19 vaccine developments, we need clear, reliable messages delivered through direct and engaging platforms, such as through mobile messaging. We greatly appreciate the commitment from Out There Impact and its mobile operator partners in taking such direct and decisive action at a time when it is desperately needed.”

WHO is spearheading the global response to the coronavirus outbreak. Since the beginning, WHO has worked to rapidly establish international coordination, scale up country readiness and response, and accelerate research and innovation. Today, as information on the transmission and epidemiology of the virus evolves, WHO continues to provide essential guidance and public health recommendations to governments, communities and individuals everywhere.

“Out There Impact was formed precisely to drive these types of global game-changing campaigns that contribute to the greater good,” comments Daphne Loukas, CEO of Out There Impact. “Our technology platform and range of global operator partners gives us access to 1.5 billion people. We also support the latest technology innovations, and RCS is one such innovation that is on the cusp of revolutioniSing mobile consumer engagement. We’re committed to doing all we can, including investing our time and resources pro bono, to help the WHO and the rest of the world succeed in our collective fight against COVID-19.”

