Event date: March 4, 2021

Online, Virtual

Data Centre Congress EMEA 2021, 4th March, is a FREE virtual event and conference consisting of top-level content and thought leadership discussions exploring the data centre ecosystem.

Data Centre Congress is not another talking shop for data centres, but a senior level forum for enterprise-level technology decision-makers seeking to explore and evaluate the data centre strategies and innovations that will enable ambitious digital transformation initiatives for businesses in the age of ‘digital everything’.

The online conference is perfect for technology professionals making investment and technology selection decisions, or building and executing pioneering projects within their organisations.

The event will consist of live and on-demand sessions featuring 20 influential speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences in the forms of solo presentations, expert panel discussions and in-depth fireside chats.

Attend the event to learn:

○ The implications of increased data gravity for businesses

○ How customised collocation can underpin customer innovation

○ The impact of the rise of edge computing on the landscape for data centres

○ The business case for enterprise consumption of data centre-as-a-service

○ Which data centre model is right for your business

Register for free HERE