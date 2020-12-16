Event date: March 30, 2021

Online, Virtual

The 5G Expo Virtual, 30 March, 2021 (GMT) is a FREE virtual event and conference consisting of top-level content and thought leadership discussions exploring the world of 5G.

The 5G Expo Virtual will provide insight and strategies for technology decision makers seeking to explore and evaluate thought-leadership topics and valuable strategies to drive businesses forward.

The online conference is perfect for those technology professionals making investment and strategy decisions, or building and executing pioneering projects within their organisation.

The event will consist of live and on-demand from over 40 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences in the forms of solo presentations, expert panel discussions and in-depth fireside chats.

Attend the event to learn:

○ 5G Infrastructure & the Core Network

○ Edge Computing

○ 5G Capabilities

○ Deployment Modes

○ Network Evolution & Future Connectivity

○ Digital Transformation

○ IoT & Blockchain

○ Big Data & AI in 5G

○ Cyber Security for 5G Networks

Register for free HERE